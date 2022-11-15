Cool Weather Continues

25 WEATHER — Cool autumn weather is expected to continue for the rest of the week. High clouds will move across the area from time to time, but we should stay dry through Friday. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s.

This weekend, a weak system will approach Central Texas Saturday. We may see a couple of showers, but the best rain chances will likely be south of our area. It will stay chilly Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. Sunday should bring a little more sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Next week is Thanksgiving week! Monday will start off nice with highs in the low 60s. A couple of showers are possible Tuesday, but Wednesday is now looking like a day with a better chance of rain. Of course this is a busy travel time for Thanksgiving, so we will track this potential closely!