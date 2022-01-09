Cool Tomorrow with Partly Cloudy Skies

CENTRAL TEXAS — Lows tonight will fall to the low-30s in Central Texas but the cloud cover will hang on. Some sunshine will return tomorrow and we'll have seasonable highs in the mid-50s. I do think the cloud cover will retreat on Tuesday morning, leaving us with a window to cool down quite a bit. Tuesday could start with temperatures in the upper-20s.

As for the rest of the workweek, temperatures will be on the rise. We'll see some 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, and then some low-70s on Friday. The next cold front will be pushing through on Saturday morning. The warmest part of Saturday will be before dawn, then temperatures will fall through the day. That may be our best chance for some decent rain in the coming days.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist