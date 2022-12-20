Cool the Next Few days before Arctic Blast brings Winter Chill

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today will be a cool one outside with highs in the 40s and the 50s. Clouds will give way to peeks of sunshine in the afternoon with a north breeze. Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall into the mid 30s, and could dip below freezing in spots. Bring in the pets and plants just to be on the safe side.

Today and tomorrow are the day you want to winterize your house and knock out any last minute Christmas shopping because things will change quickly.

A powerful arctic front will blast into Central Texas by late morning Thursday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Once the front passes, winds will switch to the north at 25-35mph with gusts up to 50mph. Temperatures will drop into the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens Thursday afternoon. The temperatures will continue to drop Thursday night. We should bottom out in the 9-16° range across the area. Wind chills will be between 0° and -10°.

Beyond the weekend, things will start to warm up. We'll see highs in the 60s later on next week.

Stay warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather