Cool Start to Spring!

CENTRAL TEXAS — It may be the First Day of Spring, but Mother Nature isn't paying attention to the calendar. We're seeing a few locations near freezing this morning, and cloud cover will keep temperatures down, with afternoon temperatures only climbing into the 50s.

The same cloud cover will keep temperatures from falling to freezing overnight, and will likely only hover in the 40s and 50s as southerly flow increases. A real warm-up starts tomorrow as temperatures push into the 70s by afternoon. As that happens, a couple showers will be possible, but this will be isolated at best.

A warm mid-week is in store with temperatures pushing into the 80s. That will set us up for our next storm chances Thursday and Friday. Right now, the best timing for storms looks to be overnight into Friday morning. This should keep the severe threat on the lower end, but we know things change a lot during the Spring. We will continue to monitor this threat. Stay tuned!

Storms should work out of here by the weekend with a nice one in store!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather