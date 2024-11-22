Cool start to Friday before a nice afternoon!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. A warmer weekend is on the way!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm weekend ahead.

Tracking two cold fronts next week.

Cooler for Thanksgiving Holiday!

We're waking up this morning to temperatures that are above freezing, but it's still chilly! It will warm up nicely this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. The warm-up continues into the 80s for Sunday.

We're tracking two cold fronts next week. The weaker of the two rolls in Monday into Tuesday bringing highs in the 60s Tuesday. It will pass on a dry note. The second looks to arrive Thanksgiving, though the timing is still getting worked out. Right now we expect highs in the 60s Thanksgiving, dipping into the 50s for Friday and Saturday. There doesn't look to be a lot of moisture with this system, so don't expect great rain chances. This forecast will continue to evolve, so stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather