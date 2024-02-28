Cool/Showers Thursday

25 WEATHER — The cold front that blew through early Wednesday morning has made a big difference around here! We mainly stayed in the 40s and 50s across the area, and most of us will see 40s for lows tonight. It will stay cool Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s as showers move across the region from time to time. We aren't expecting anything too heavy, but have the umbrella ready just in case.

Skies will clear as we head into Friday with highs rebounding into the upper 60s to near 70°. Mid to upper 70s are expected this weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, so outdoor plans look to be a go at this point! Next week will bring more 70s for highs and 50s for lows. We may see a few showers and storms around Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as some quick moving systems move across Texas.