Cool November Weekend

25 WEATHER — It will feel like November this weekend under mostly cloudy skies. There could be couple of showers from time to time, but the best rain chances should arrive Monday. Saturday will bring highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Sunday might be just a bit warmer in the low to mid 60s.

Our next storm system will arrive in the state Monday. There is quite a bit of disagreement on how far north the most significant rain chances will get, but we should at least see some light to moderate rain. Highs will be in the low 60s Monday with the clouds and rain chances.

Tuesday, rain will start to depart the area with highs in the low 60s. We should see a warming trend Wednesday through Friday with highs warming from the 60s into the 70s.

Have a great weekend!