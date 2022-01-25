Cool For The Rest Of The Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — The rest of the week is looking cool as a couple of cold fronts roll across Central Texas. Winds will be out of the northeast Wednesday with lows in the low 30s and highs in the low 50s. Southeast winds return Thursday, so we should be a little warmer in the upper 50s. Then, here come more north winds Friday. This will send us back down into the low 50s for highs. Our front Friday may have a few showers associated with it, but rain chances right now are on the lower side at 30%.

Our weekend is looking nice as of right now. We should see plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with mid 60s Saturday afternoon and near 70° Sunday!

Next week looks a bit more unsettled with showers possible Monday and maybe even a few thunderstorms by next Wednesday. There are still a lot of details to iron out, but hopefully this will be the start of seeing a bit more rain around here!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist