Cool for now, but getting warmer

CENTRAL TEXAS — No worries of storms now; that's all over with. We just have some clouds and cooler temperatures this evening. It will be on the chilly side tonight, with lows dropping to the upper-30s. We'll have more sunshine tomorrow with a warmer high of 68°. However, Thursday night could once again drop below 40 degrees. That should be the last time we see that for a while, though.

Mostly sunny skies will continue into the weekend. By Sunday we could be back in the 80s. There won't be much to bother us over the next week. Our next chance of rain may not be back until Tuesday, or Wednesday if the slower models are correct. That could come with some thunder as well, and next week should be rather windy as well.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist