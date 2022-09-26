Cool Fall Nights/Warm Days This Week

25 WEATHER — This week will feel a lot better than last week! Heck, it will feel better than Sunday when we hit 101° ahead of our cold front. The week looks dry, so there will be no rain, but it will feel comfortable outside. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for most of this week with lows in the upper 50s to near 60°. Finally, some PSL weather in the mornings!

The weekend will be seasonably warm with highs remaining near 90°. We may not see much change through next week as far as moisture goes. There are just no major systems that will bring rain our way since Ian will stay well to the east of us.