Cool December-Like Day Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Cooler air has worked into Central Texas which will bring a cooler, more December-like day today with highs in the lower 60s. Skies will remain sunny ahead of a back-door cold front that will work in overnight. That will keep temperatures cooler for Friday with cloud cover building. Highs will remain in the 50s.

Overnight into Saturday morning, some moisture will work into the atmosphere. Temperatures will be cold enough aloft to allow some sleet or snow flurries to develop. As these fall into dry air, most will evaporate, but some could reach the ground. If this happens, it won't cause any issues with temperatures above freezing. Highs will stay in the 50s much of the weekend.

Monday will bring our next best chance of rain with scattered showers looking likely. The middle of the week looks quiet before an arctic front works in sometime after the middle of the week. Right now, that looks like it will bring highs in the 30s for the Christmas weekend. Some models go colder, but there is a lot of disagreement. It is something we will be tracking over the next few days. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather