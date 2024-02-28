Cool, cloudy, and windy Wednesday ahead!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Winds will be on the strong side today, running 15-25mph with gusts above 30 possible. Highs will struggle to get into the mid 50s. Rain chances pick up overnight into Thursday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A cold front has worked through Central Texas. This is bringing dropping temperatures and strong winds

Temperatures will hover in the 50s for most of the day with winds surpassing 25mph at times. Some gusts could exceed 30mph.

Shower chances arrive overnight into Thursday.

Boy does it feel a lot different in Central Texas this morning! A cold front has worked through the area plunging temperatures into the 40s and the 50s. The strong winds will hang around today, eventually easing up some in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s most of the day with stubborn clouds struggling to break.

Overnight, a weak disturbance moves overhead which should be just enough to bring some showers into the picture overnight into Thursday. A lot of this will be falling into dry air, so activity will be light. Evaporative cooling as drops fall into the dry air will keep things cool. Don't expect highs to get above the low 50s, with some staying in the 40s.

A cold night is on the way tomorrow night into Friday morning as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s. While a widespread freeze isn't expected, some areas may near the freezing mark.

South winds kick back up Friday bringing back the 70s and ushering in a warmer weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. Next week brings a more unsettled pattern with temperatures in the 70s and isolated storm chances. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather