Cool and sunny weather to dominate the next few days

25 WEATHER — It is definitely going to feel like fall to begin the new week. Morning lows through Tuesday will be in the 40s as highs reach the low to mid-70s. During that time, we should have almost complete sunshine. Temperatures in the 80s will return on Wednesday. The next cold front that we are expecting looks much weaker now, but still is due through around Thursday. The rain chances appear slim at this point.

The data coming out today has reversed course on what the weather should be for next weekend. The cold front no longer looks to help us out very much, and instead of cooling down a week from now, we may be warming up. Highs for next weekend are now looking like the mid to upper-80s with morning lows in the 60s instead of the 50s. It may not be the news we were hoping for, but there is still plenty of autumn left.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather