Cool & cloudy for Thanksgiving

Highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s for most. Some clouds and a few sprinkles will be possible along and southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen.
Posted at 8:07 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 09:10:37-05

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's going to be a cloudy Thanksgiving across Central Texas as a weak disturbance works overhead. That will lead to cloudy skies and potentially a couple of isolated showers and sprinkles. The best chance for this will be east of I-35. West of I-35, clouds could clear enough to push temperatures into the mid 60s.

A beautiful day will set up for Black Friday with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Clouds increase Saturday ahead of our next cold front, which could bring some showers by Sunday as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Have a great Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
