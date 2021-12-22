Continuing to Warm Up

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some stratus clouds may be present tomorrow morning but by lunch time the sun should be out. That will leave sunny conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Lows will be milder tonight, in the low-50s. Tomorrow's highs will continue the upward climb. We should land in the mid-70s. Partly cloudy skies will last from tomorrow all the way through Monday.

Central Texas should break the 80-degree mark on Friday. No records will be set that day, but Waco should easily break the record high on Christmas Day (79°). Our forecast right now has 85°. 70s are expected from Sunday all the way into New Year's Eve. Rain might skirt the area beginning on Wednesday and lasting through next Saturday, but those chances look low at this time. A return to the 60s may not happen until New Year's Day.