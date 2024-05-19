Continued heat for the next couple days

25 WEATHER — The hottest part of the week will be now through Tuesday. During that time, high temperatures will reach the low-90s. Expect it to feel hotter, because dewpoints ranging from the humid to muggy range will be plentiful. Wednesday could be our next chance at some relief in the form of scattered showers and storms. The best odds of rain appear to be to our north, and that also coincides with better chances of severe weather, although isolated potential for that exists in Central Texas as well.

The same can be said for Thursday, as we'll see some scattered storm development, with strong to severe storms not out of the question. In the second half of the week, our highs will mainly be in the mid to upper-80s, with morning lows in the 70s. I can't completely rule out a storm in the area on Friday, but I think Saturday is shaping up to be better. Next weekend will also be hot and humid.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather