Consistently hot this week

25 WEATHER — Fireworks celebrations should feature mainly clear skies with hot temperatures. As community displays get underway, temperatures will probably be in the low-90s. Overnight we will drop to 77°. Highs tomorrow will be around 102° as the sunshine continues.

The weather will continue to get hotter over the course of the week. Highs by Friday could be around 105° and maybe even 106° on Saturday. Heat Advisories will likely be issued by then. There doesn't look to be much of any rain in the forecast to help things out. I think Sunday holds some potential, but a few things would have to align properly for us to get any rain that day. Triple-digit heat should continue into next week.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist