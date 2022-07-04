Watch Now
Consistently hot this week

Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 17:51:10-04

25 WEATHER — Fireworks celebrations should feature mainly clear skies with hot temperatures. As community displays get underway, temperatures will probably be in the low-90s. Overnight we will drop to 77°. Highs tomorrow will be around 102° as the sunshine continues.

The weather will continue to get hotter over the course of the week. Highs by Friday could be around 105° and maybe even 106° on Saturday. Heat Advisories will likely be issued by then. There doesn't look to be much of any rain in the forecast to help things out. I think Sunday holds some potential, but a few things would have to align properly for us to get any rain that day. Triple-digit heat should continue into next week.

Caleb Chevalier
KXXV Meteorologist

