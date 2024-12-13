Comfortable temperatures for the weekend with a chance of rain

25 WEATHER — Clouds have settled in and should remain with us throughout the rest of the day. A few showers will be possible here and there, mainly this afternoon and evening. Whatever does fall will be very light. Temperatures will not move much, leading to highs in the low-60s. As a cold front gets closer to us tomorrow, this will lead to scattered showers over the area for Saturday and maybe a bit of thunder. The good news is that Saturday will reach the 70s.

Sunday will be just as warm although it will be fairly cloudy. On Monday, a cold front should drop through the area, leading to a round of rain and storms. Following that, temperatures will cool off, going from the 60s on Tuesday to the 50s on Wednesday. As of right now it looks like a cold front could be responsible for some scattered showers on Wednesday, which will lead to a very sunny Thursday, albeit chilly.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather