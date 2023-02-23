Colder Weather Returns Friday

25 WEATHER — The models continue to trend colder as we head into Friday. North winds will keep a steady supply of chilly air moving south into Central Texas. This will allow temperatures to fall into the 40s for much of the area. Thick cloud cover and areas of drizzle Friday will likely keep temperatures in the 40s for most of the day. The Brazos Valley could see 50s to near 60° because they will be on the edge of the cold air. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20mph, so wind chills in the 30s are expected. Make sure you have the coats ready!

How fast does the colder air erode as we head into the weekend? That will be the main question as we head into Saturday. If we stay mostly cloudy, highs may not get out of the 50s. If we see some afternoon sun, then 60s are possible. The dividing line could be in our area, so we may have a wide range of temperatures Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks much better with highs reaching the 70s as south winds take over.

Sunday night into early Monday could bring our next chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Right now it looks like the strongest dynamics will pass north of our area, so the severe threat should mainly be north of Central Texas. We will clear out during the day Monday with highs in the upper 70s.