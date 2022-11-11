Colder Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — The cold front has arrived! We had a hail event from Lampasas to Temple this morning, but the heaviest activity has now passed south of Central Texas. Any lingering showers will be out of here tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s. We may see some freezing temperatures from Bosque to San Saba counties tonight.

Saturday and Sunday look cool with highs in the 50s. We may see a more widespread freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning that would include Waco/Temple/Killeen. Temperatures will range from 29-33°, so protect any sensitive vegetation. This will likely be the end of the growing season with the cooler temperatures moving in!

Next week will remain below normal. Rainy weather is expected Monday with highs around 50°. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s for the rest of next week.

Welcome to true fall weather and have a nice weekend!