Colder air arrives tonight

25 WEATHER — Clouds have overspread the region this morning and that should remain the case through the day. Some rain will attempt to fall from those clouds but the air between us and them is quite dry, and it should eliminate the raindrops on the way down. It will be windy today with southerly winds of 20 mph, but that will help get temperatures into the mid-60s. We may even see 70° to the west of Highway 281.

Friday night is when the first big push of cold air arrives, keeping us in the low-50s for Saturday. That will be followed by highs in the upper-30s and low-40s on Sunday. At least we'll have more sunshine over the weekend. Monday morning will open up with wind chills in the single digits. After that we'll be watching for some possible wintry weather Monday night into Tuesday. For now we're keeping a chance for light snow in the forecast during that time, with slightly better odds in the Brazos Valley. Further details are in the video above.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather