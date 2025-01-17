Colder air arrives this weekend

25 WEATHER — Colder weather is still slated to arrive this weekend, but it will be dry with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. You will notice a change Saturday, but it won't be too dramatic. Highs will make it into the upper 40s north, around 50° central, and mid 50s south. Winds will blow out of the north at 15-25mph. Sunday looks colder as the arctic air begins to move into Texas. Highs will be around 40° with breezy north winds continuing. Lows will make it into the mid 20s Saturday night and teens Sunday night. Wind chills Sunday and Monday mornings will be in the single digits and teens.

Next up, our next possible winter weather event. The models today look a bit more favorable for some wintry weather in our area Monday night into Tuesday. Last time it was about cold air...not this time. Anything that falls will likely be in the form of sleet and snow. The main question now is moisture. This event looks like it will be more significant the farther south you are in our area. In fact, the best snow and sleet totals could be around Houston and up into the Brazos Valley. Lighter amounts are possible around Waco, Temple, Killeen at this time. If the storm shifts farther south, then the higher winter weather potential will slip into south Texas with it. If it trends farther north, then more of our area could have better chances of seeing sleet and snow. We will track our potential as we head through the weekend. In no way are we saying we are getting snow and sleet for sure...we are saying that the potential has increased...that's all at this point.

Have a great weekend!