Cold weather is here to stay this week

25 WEATHER — It has been a mild winter so far; that all changes starting now! A strong cold front as cleared the area. This will allow for the coldest air of the season, so far, to continue to pour into Central Texas. We should see temperatures dip into the mid 20s in the morning with north winds at 15-25mph. This will allow wind chills to fall into the 10-15° range. It should be mostly sunny Monday, but highs will only make it into the low to mid 40s with the cold air mass in place. We can expect a few more clouds Tuesday with lows in the low to mid 20s and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Now to the part everyone wants to know...will we see winter weather? The answer as of now is maybe. Let me be clear here, we are looking at a 2-3° temperature change that could have a major impact on whether we see cold rain or a significant winter storm. Right now it appears that areas from near Waco/Temple/Killeen north and west will have the highest potential for winter weather impacts. This has a chance of changing significantly over the next few days. It does look like the highest precipitation chances will be Wednesday night through Friday morning. Highs will only make it into the 30s both Wednesday and Thursday, so it will be cold no matter what! We will continue to track the potential of winter weather closely for the rest of the week. Stay tuned for more updates!