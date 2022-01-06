Cold Tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Our cold front that came through Thursday will bring below freezing temperatures to all of Central Texas tonight. Lows will make it into the low to mid 20s, but the wind will die down by morning. It's still going to be cold no matter what Friday morning. Highs Friday afternoon should be back in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend could bring a few showers, especially east of I-35. Clouds will take over Saturday, but it will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Another weak front will push through the area Sunday, so highs will hold in the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon. There could be a few more showers with the front as it moves to the southeast during the day.

Cool to mild weather is expected next week with 50s for highs Monday and Tuesday. We should see the 60s again Wednesday through Friday. Of note is possible rain chances as we head into Wednesday night and Thursday. The models continue to struggle with exact timing, but most show a decent chance for rain! Fingers crossed!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist