Cold Sunday start leading to a great afternoon

25 WEATHER — All the sun that we got today will stick around for tomorrow. Tonight is going to be a cold one as temperatures fall into the low-30s. Other than a couple cirrus clouds passing by, we should see almost total sun on Sunday. The day might start off with some patch fog though, mainly along and east of I-35. That will give way to high temperatures in the upper-60s. Monday should also be quite sunny.

Clouds will slowly increase through Tuesday leading to a mostly cloudy day on Wednesday. Temperatures should be in the 60s all week with the exception of a slightly cooler Tuesday. Our first hints of rain will show up on Thursday, but better chances of rain will arrive for the end of the week and into the weekend. It's too early to say just how frequent or heavy the rain might be, but it is something to watch as some holiday travel may feel some effects.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather