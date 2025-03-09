Cold start to Monday but a warmer afternoon

25 WEATHER — With the clouds being on their way out, we are in for a cold night. The winds will get lighter but we'll still have lows dropping into the mid-30s. This may mean a bit of frost. We could also have some fog to start the day, mainly to the east of I-35. However, there will be nothing but sunshine through Monday, leading to highs in the mid-70s. Tuesday should also be quite sunny with afternoon highs being a few degrees warmer.

Another front should push through on Wednesday, but storms may not develop along the front until it has nearly made its way through our region. Either way, it will be a windy and warm day in the 80s. There will be many dry and windy days in the week ahead, which is going to bring back the concern for wildfires. Temperatures through the remainder of the week will range from the 70s to the 80s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather