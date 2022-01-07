Cold start to Friday, but...

CENTRAL TEXAS — For the second time this week, we are waking up to temperatures in the low 20s and teens.

With the wind, everyone feels like they're in the teens.

You'll want to dress in layers as you're walking out the door, because we should see temperatures warm into the 50s this afternoon.

Sunshine will be in place for the first part of the day, but increasing Gulf moisture will lead to some cloud cover by afternoon and some spotty showers this evening.

Rain chances increase overnight into Saturday, with scattered showers possible, though amounts will remain light. We'll have to monitor areas in the Brazos Valley Saturday where one or two storms could turn strong with damaging winds and small hail the main threats. I don't anticipate widespread severe weather though.

We'll stay muggy heading into Sunday before another cold front arrives. That one will knock our temperatures into the 50s for the first part of next week. We're monitoring some rain chances by the middle of next week, but right now, the amounts look light. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather