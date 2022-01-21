Cold Nights/Mild Afternoons This Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — We are slowly starting to see temperatures moderate across the area, and that will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be clear with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Sunshine Saturday will get us a bit warmer into the low 50s. It should be even a bit better Sunday with highs in the low 60s. The weekend should be rain-free, so enjoy!

Our next storm system will arrive Monday with a chance of showers throughout the day. Right now it appears that the rain will be on the lighter side with most of us seeing .25-.50". It will be cool with the clouds and showers around. Highs should only be near 50°.

The rest of the week looks drier with cool highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday, but right now anything that falls looks very light.

Have a great weekend!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist