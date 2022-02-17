Cold Night Ahead

25 WEATHER — A cold front has brought a pretty big change to the area, and the cool down will continue tonight. We should see decreasing clouds with lows falling into the mid to upper 20s in the morning. Wind chills will fall into the low 20s and upper teens by morning with a north wind at 5-15mph continuing.

Friday looks nice as we climb into the low to mid 50s with plenty of sunshine during the day. Winds will be lighter than today, so it shouldn't feel as cold by the afternoon hours. Friday evening should be chilly as we fall through the 40s and 30s. You will need a jacket for any Friday evening plans, but at least the wind will be light tomorrow night!

The weekend will bring more sunshine and moderating temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and close to 70° Sunday afternoon! Clouds will begin to increase late in the day Sunday, but we should stay dry.

The beginning of next week looks warm! Monday and Tuesday will likely bring highs in the upper 70s. There could be a few showers and storms around from time to time as well. A big change back to cold could occur by the middle of next week. How cold it will get is still in question, but it appears we aren't done with winter temperatures quite yet.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist