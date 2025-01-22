Cold mornings and cool afternoons through Friday

25 WEATHER — It still feels like winter outside, especially during the overnight and morning hours. There will be no exception to this as we head into Thursday and Friday. Lows will start off in the 20s with highs in the 50s. We can expect mostly sunny skies each day.

Our next storm system will start to arrive over the weekend. Clouds are expected to increase Saturday with a few showers possible by the end of the day. Sunday look cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms from time to time. Highs will generally be in the 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Off and on rain chances may stick around as we head into next week. A slow moving storm system will sit over the southwest US and spin out pieces of energy over Texas for most of the week. It may not rain on you everyday, but the chance of rain will be around each day under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s. Soak in the sun while we have it!