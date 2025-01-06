Cold Monday with winter weather potential later this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will only climb into the 40s this afternoon, with north winds keeping us feeling like the 30s. Potential for winter weather will increase later this week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Take precautions for the cold today, it will feel like its in the 30s all day.

Morning freezes are likely through the week.

Winter weather potential is increasing for the second half of the week.

Good morning! We are waking up to a very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s, and feel like temperatures in the teens. Be sure to bundle up as you're heading out the door, and don't expect a huge warm-up today. We will only see highs reach the low 40s.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 20s, with a widespread freeze in place again. Expect a similar day Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday, expect clouds to increase with temperatures hovering in the 30s. A light wintry mix may develop in the late part of the day into the evening.

Thursday looks to be a impactful weather day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Precipitation looks very likely during the day, but there are questions on the temperature profile across the atmosphere. Right now, it looks like we will see the freezing line flirting with Waco-Temple-Killeen, which means north of Waco should see higher impacts, with the potential for snow, sleet, and ice. Right now it looks like the Brazos Valley will stay above freezing during the day, so impacts should be lesser there. High resolution models are just now getting ahold of this system, so we will see a more certain forecast of impacts set up here in the next 24 hours. Right now, it's enough to plan, especially if you're north of Waco-Temple-Killeen, on what you need to do if wintry weather sets up. Precipitation should slowly end Friday, but temperatures will remain chilly through the weekend.

Stay tuned for updates! The forecast will likely change a lot here. We will keep you advised.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather