Cold front offers rain, lower heat

25 WEATHER — Changes are on the way for tomorrow. Overnight, a cold front will arrive from the north. That will allow a few showers and storms to develop during the night. Most of that will be gone by daybreak but with the front fully to our south by tomorrow afternoon, we could see more storms Monday. The best chances on Monday afternoon will be closer to the front, south of Waco.

Because of the frontal passage, high temperatures for the next several days will be cooler than where we've been. Highs in the mid-90s should last from tomorrow through the workweek. Spotty storms cannot be ruled out during the week, with a little bit more rain possible in the Brazos Valley. A slow-moving low pressure system along the coast could be responsible for rain along the Gulf during the week, and we'll have to watch and see how much of that makes it to the Bryan/College Station area.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist