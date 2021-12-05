Cold Front Monday/Record Highs Possible By The End Of The Week

Get ready for a roller coaster ride in temperatures this week!

We will start off with a cold front Monday. High temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s will occur during the morning hours. The cold front will bring falling temperatures into the 50s as it blows through the area. Gusty north winds of 20-30mph will make it feel even colder as the front passes. There will likely be a line of showers and a few storms along the front, especially along and east of I-35. The threat of any severe weather is low and likely confined to areas east of I-45. It will be a change from this weekend for sure, so have the jackets ready!

Tuesday's temperatures will be on the cooler side in the mid 60s. We will quickly jump into the mid 70s Wednesday, and it gets even warmer from there! We should be in the 80s Thursday and Friday afternoons. The way it looks right now, we may take out two record highs both days with highs expected to reach the mid 80s!

Our next cold front arrives Saturday, so we should be looking at cooler conditions again as we move through next weekend.

Matt Hines

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist