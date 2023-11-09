Cold Front Day Thursday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for some big changes as we progress through your Thursday. It will start off warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s, but a cold front will sweep through the I-35 corridor later on this morning dropping temperatures through the rest of the day. We'll see temperatures fall into the 50s later this afternoon as widespread showers breakout. Feel-like temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s

Showers will continue through the evening into the overnight hours. While most of this will be light to moderate, some heavier pockets are possible, so plan on very slick roadways for the evening commute, and be sure to give yourself plenty of time.

We should see showers taper off heading into the day Friday. With the steady cloud cover, it will be tough to get temperatures out of the upper 50s. Some light rain showers could hang around during the first half of the day, but a drying trend looks to take us into the evening.

Veterans Day looks dry, though some light rain showers or sprinkles can't be ruled out. It will still remain cool in the 60s.

Another disturbance swings across Monday bringing another chance of rain, then we will dry out and warm up heading into most of next week with highs approaching the upper 70s by next weekend.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

