Cold front cools us off tomorrow

25 WEATHER — The atmosphere managed to defy the odds today and actually sprout a couple showers during the afternoon. These were extremely isolated and we won't see any of those after sundown. Overnight, a cold front will be headed in our direction. It should pass through sometime tomorrow morning. There won't be any rain with it, but it will bring some slightly cooler weather.

Highs on Sunday should range from the upper-80s in Central Texas to the low-90s in the Brazos Valley. Morning lows will be in the 60s through Wednesday. A slow warm-up will occur during the week ahead, bringing highs into the mid-90s by Friday. All the while, we won't be seeing any rain. The forecast still looks dry through the next ten days.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist