Cold Front Cools Us Off Thursday

25 WEATHER — It was a very warm day Wednesday, but a cold front will change everything Thursday. We will slowly warm up into the weekend. Hopefully we may see some rain chances return by the middle of next week.

Tonight will be cool as a cold front brings in breezy northwest winds by morning. We should be in the 40s in the morning, so jackets will be required. It should be much cooler Thursday afternoon, even with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be around 60° with north winds of 15-25mph. Thursday and Friday nights will bring lows around freezing back to Central Texas. Highs will climb into the upper 50s Friday and low 60s Saturday.

Sunday through Tuesday look nice with highs back in the 70s. Our next storm system will hopefully bring some rain chances back to the area by the middle part of next week. How much is still in question, so stay tuned!