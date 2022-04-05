Cold Front Brings More Wind Wednesday

25 WEATHER — We smashed a record high today! This little hot spell will be short-lived because a cold front will send in cooler air tonight and Wednesday. It will also usher in more dry air, so rain chances are gone for the rest of the week. Tonight we will cool down into the 50s. Wednesday will be cooler with highs back in the 70s, but winds will be gusting over 30mph at times out of the north. That will lead to an elevated fire danger, especially along and west of I-35. Thursday will bring more 70s and more wind!

The wind may relax a little Friday with highs in the mid 70s. It looks warm over the weekend with low 80s Saturday and back to the upper 70s Sunday. A disturbance will be on approach as well, so that may lead to a couple of isolated showers and storms Sunday evening.

We may see rain chances try to tick back up early next week, but there are still timing differences that preclude us from going higher than 20-30% right now.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist