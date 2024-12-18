Cold front arrives Wednesday morning

25 WEATHER — It appears we are going back to more normal temperatures around here as we get into Wednesday. A cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday morning. We may see a few showers and isolated storms around during the morning commute to get to work and school. Gusty north winds will howl behind the front at 15-25mph with gusts over 30mph possible. Highs Wednesday will likely be around midnight in the mid 60s. Most of the day Wednesday will be spent in the 50s. Winds will die down Wednesday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday through Sunday look dry, and temperatures should be close to or just above normal in the upper 50s and low 60s. We may see a few more clouds this weekend, but things should be dry around here.

That may change a bit next week a another series of systems move across the central US. The timing and placement of these systems still need to be ironed out, but we may see a few showers and storms Christmas Eve and again Thursday, the day after Christmas. If the after Christmas storm tracks just right, we may have the potential for some strong storm activity. This is still over a week out, so we will watch this closely. Temperatures should be on the warmer side in the upper 60s and low 70s for the Christmas holiday...so no white Christmas around here. It's Texas...did you really think we would?