Cold front arrives Tonight, Sunny Weekend on Deck

CENTRAL TEXAS — Cloud cover has worked in this morning, keeping temperatures in the 40s this morning. We'll keep the clouds around today with some times of sun before late afternoon. Winds will slowly shift out of the north later in the day and we could see a few sprinkles later this evening, but many will stay dry.

Dry air will hang around keeping thing gorgeous this weekend as we climb into the upper 60s. Mornings will still be chilly, but you'll want to enjoy the afternoons.

Next week looks more active as a strong disturbance works over Monday bringing the potential for rain and storms. Models are throwing out close to an inch across parts of Central Texas...which is very needed!

By the middle of the week, a deep shot of cold air will be working into Central Texas. We'll also have the potential for some rain chances. Right now it is too early to tell if cold air will interact with it creating wintry precipitation, but it's something we will have to monitor closely! Regardless, highs will fall into the 40s with lows in the 20s to round out the week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather