Cold front arrives tonight bringing rain and cooler weather

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cold front is sitting just to our northwest and it will be making its way through the region tonight. In fact, Waco and Killeen could encounter the front before midnight. As it passes through, it will bring a band of showers and a few thunderstorms. None of the storms will be strong. All the rain will have left the area by mid-morning tomorrow.

The front will bring some much cooler weather. Morning temperatures will range through the 40s, then warming up only to the 50s for tomorrow afternoon. The good news is the cloud cover may be heading out by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s on Tuesday morning. However, there should be a slow warm up, bringing us some 70s on Thursday. That will also be short-lived as another cold front passes through Thursday night. It could result in sub-freezing temperatures on Saturday morning.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist