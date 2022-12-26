Cold front arrives tonight

25 WEATHER — Although it has been quite mild today, we're in for some cold air tonight. A cold front is dropping out of the north and should arrive before dawn. This will push temperatures into the 20s for morning lows. It won't be as cold as the weekend, but it may be a good idea to keep an eye on the pipes for one more night. Wind chills could briefly be in the teens early tomorrow morning.

The cooler air will keep highs in the 50s tomorrow, but that won't last. Southerly winds will kick in throughout the day, and by Wednesday, we'll be back into the 60s. On Thursday, there is the chance for a few showers and storms, especially east of I-35. A bit of rain could stick around on Friday as well. The warm weather will continue with a high around 70° on New Year's Eve. Temperatures in the 60s should continue for the first few days of the new year.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather