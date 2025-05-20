Cold front arrives today kicking out humidity!

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cold front is working through this morning kicking out humidity. Highs will still reach the upper 80s this afternoon, with the cool air being felt Wednesday morning as we fall into the 50s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cold front arrives today.

Not a lot of cold air, but dry air working in will make things pleasant.

Storm chances return Thursday.

More storm chances next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to some changes this morning as a cold front is working in. It's warm and muggy ahead of that front, so as the front is slamming into the atmosphere that will lead to some fog or mist along it. Dry air will quickly work in behind it, and while the airmass is overall cooler, we'll still see highs climb into the upper 80s due to abundant sunshine.

Overnight is when we will really start to feel things. As winds relax, the air will cool because of it being drier - leading to lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Southeast winds will return Wednesday slowly bringing the muggy air back. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Muggy air is fully in place Thursday as highs climb into the mid 90s. Some storms will pop in that muggy airmass and may have to be watched for severe potential. The rest of the work week into Saturday looks quiet, though warm and humid. Storm chances work back in next week, including the potential for that to dampen your Memorial Day plans. We'll keep you posted.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather