Cold Front arrives today bringing rain chances

THE BREAKDOWN:

A cold front is working through Central Texas, but will wash out before it reaches the Brazos Valley.

Highs north of the front will be in the 80s, south of the front will be in the low 90s.

A few storms are possible this morning, with the best chances north of highway 84

By afternoon, the highest storm chances will be south of highway 84.

If you've been waiting for a change, we finally have one coming today as a cold front is working into Central Texas. This front will knock our temperatures back down to seasonal normals starting today. It may also trigger some showers and storms, with the best chances north of Waco in the morning, and south of Killeen and Temple in the afternoon. As the front stalls out somewhere between Waco and the Brazos Valley, there will be a disparity in high temperatures, with 90s south of the front, and 80s north of it.

The front will wash out today, and with it still in the vicinity, could trigger showers and storms again tomorrow morning. Models disagree on this, but some of our rapid-update models are latching onto it, so check in during the morning to see if anything is impacting your commute. Highs will near 90 on Tuesday afternoon.

Our more fall-like front arrives Wednesday bringing drier air. Highs will still manage mid 80s, but morning lows could dip into the 50s for the second half of the week! I'm sure many of us want that!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather