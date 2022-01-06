Cold front arrives today bringing a chill

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a chill this morning, but unlike yesterday, we'll keep the chill around through the day. A strong cold front will work in during the middle of the morning bringing cooler air. Despite the sunshine, we'll only hang around in the 40s with the colder air working in. North winds will be howling at 15-25mph with gusts to 30mph. That wind combined with the temperatures will make it feel like the 30s all day. Bundle up in layers!

Overnight, as winds relax, the coldest air will work in. We will likely wake up with a widespread hard freeze as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s. Some outlying areas may see temperatures briefly fall into the teens. Remember the 4 Ps - Pets, Pipes, Plants, and People before you call it a night tonight.

South winds kick back up Friday bringing warmer and more humid air for the weekend. Highs will reach towards 70° by Saturday with a few showers expected this weekend. Another cold front will work in for the start of the new week keeping temperatures in the 50s. A storm system may arrive by the middle of next week bringing decent rain chances. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather