Cold Front Arrives Today!

CENTRAL TEXAS —

Well folks, the day is finally here! It's cold front day in Central Texas! We're starting off a little soupy with fog in spots, but by the middle of the day, that cold front should be arriving in Waco-Temple-Killeen bringing a more fall-like feel for the weekend! We will see temperatures climb into the upper 70s before it sweeps through. We won't see a big cool-down initially, as temperatures will kind of hover in the mid 70s. Cooler air settles in as we head into the evening though. Football games will start in the 60s, but could be in the 50s as you leave the game.

By morning, lows will fall into the mid 40s. We'll see some high clouds Saturday, but it will still be a mostly sunny day with filtered sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. Expect a similar day Sunday as well.

We'll start a slow warm-up heading into the middle of the week, but another storm system comes in bringing rain chances before another front cools us off for next weekend. Fall is here.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist