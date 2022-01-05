Cold Front Arrives Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It will be chilly for the rest of the week as a cold front rolls in Thursday. Tonight will be near normal with lows in the mid 30s. Thursday, a cold front will roll through Central Texas during the morning hours. This will bring gusty north winds throughout the day with temperatures hanging out in the 40s. That means wind chills will be in the 30s for most of the day, so get ready to wear the heavier coat! Winds should die down some Thursday night with lows in the mid 20s.

We will see a quick temperature turnaround as we head into the weekend. Friday looks cool with highs in the 50s, but we should be close to 70° Saturday afternoon. A weak system will pass by Saturday, so a few showers may occur, especially east of I-35. It will be partly cloudy again Sunday with highs in the mid 60s behind another weaker cold front.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist