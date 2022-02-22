CENTRAL TEXAS — Get outside and enjoy the warm air while you can! Changes arrive this afternoon and we'll be going back to winter for the rest of the week! Our next cold front arrives this afternoon. Ahead of it, we'll see some morning showers and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Behind it, temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s with winds making it feel like the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures should fall to around 40° by midnight, which will go down as our official high temperature. They'll continue to fall to the mid 30s by morning. Drizzle will also be developing, and could fall as freezing drizzle to the northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. This could lead to slick roadways, particularly bridges and overpasses. The good news is since this is light freezing rain, we shouldn't see power outage issues. However, roads could become slick, so we will have to monitor things closely.

The biggest issues could come Wednesday night into Thursday as most of the area will be below freezing while we get another surge of moisture into the atmosphere. This is when freezing drizzle could turn into light freezing rain, and will have the best chance at accumulating on area roadways. The Thursday morning commute could be an issue - particularly along and west of I-35...though issues could stretch into the Brazos Valley if colder air penetrates further south.

Precipitation should come to an end Thursday evening as a reinforcing shot of cold air moves across. This is when the coldest air will move in with lows falling into the 20s. We'll warm above freezing during the day on Friday, though enough moisture could be in the atmosphere both Friday and Saturday to produce rain showers. No heavy rain is expected. We'll stay chilly through the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. A warm-up into the 60s and 70s is expected next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

