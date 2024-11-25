Cold front arrives Monday morning

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the 70s before the cold front passes through during the late morning hours. Get ready for a blustery and cooler afternoon with temperatures in the 60s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A cold front will arrive in the late morning hours knocking afternoon temperatures into the 60s.

Quick warm-up into the 80s for Wednesday.

Another front arrives overnight into Thanksgiving morning to bring a cooler end to the week.

Good Morning! We are starting off a little warm and muggy for this time of year with temperatures in the 60s. We will warm-up to the low 70s briefly before a cold front sweeps through during the late morning. That will usher in cooler temperatures for the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 30s.

South winds return during the day Wednesday pushing us into the 80s before our next front arrives overnight into Thanksgiving. With the earlier arrival, Thanksgiving now looks chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s. That cool air will hang around into the weekend for any of the big football games on Saturday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather