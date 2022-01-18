Cold Front Arrives Late Wednesday Afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — The warmth we have experienced today will last through mid-afternoon Wednesday. Then a strong cold front will send temperatures crashing Wednesday night into Thursday.

Wednesday will bring more above normal highs in the low to mid 70s ahead of a cold front that will likely arrive after 3pm. Once the front hits your location, strong north winds and falling temperatures will be the rule for the rest of the evening. There could be a couple of showers southeast of Waco/Temple/Killeen, but they should be few and far between. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs probably not getting out of the 30s. A disturbance will be moving into Texas over top of the cold air by afternoon and evening. Right now it appears the best chance of a wintry mix will actually be south of our area, but we may see a few flurries or sleet pellets here and there through Thursday night. Right now we aren't expecting any significant accumulations, but we will have to watch the Brazos Valley closely since they will have more moisture to work with there.

All that will be out of here Friday with cold highs in the 40s. A slow warming trend is expected as we head into the weekend.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist