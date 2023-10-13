Cold front arrives for Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Friday brings changes to Central Texas in the form of a cold front. Muggy and cloudy conditions will be around to start the day, but with the front rolling in during the middle of the day, expect it to punch out all the cloudiness. The cold air will lag a bit behind the front, but the sharp drop in humidity will be noticeable as the front passes through. Highs will still climb into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Football games will be spent in the 70s, with cooler air moving in overnight. We'll see lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s by morning, and highs will only make it into the mid 70s Saturday just in time for the eclipse!

Cooler weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s will be around for the first half of the week. Warmer air works in before our next front brings rain chances to end next week.

